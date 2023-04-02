EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Emerald Advisers Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company was originally established in 1991 and operates as a subsidiary of its parent company Emerald Asset Management, Inc. Emerald Advisers conducts its research internally, utilizing a quantitative and fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the growth stocks of small to large cap companies, allocating its assets in the public equity markets within the United States. Emerald Advisers benchmarks its performance against the Russell 200 Growth Index and the Russell Mid Cap Growth Index. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, consumer discretionary, and industrials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Emerald Advisers holds its allocations for just over 9 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up under a sixth of its total allocations, for 3.9 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Emerald Advisers had a turnover rate of approximately 21.6%. The company manages over $2.1 billion in total assets under management spread across 63 total accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although the firm’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been on an upward trend, growing significantly from $1.2 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. Emerald Advisers mainly caters to state and municipal entities, which makes up over half of its client base and constitutes over half of its total attributed assets, and also provides services to a variety of other clientele. The company takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and offers a variety of mutual funds including its Small Cap Value and Banking & Finance funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $2.07Bil. The top holdings were SMCI(1.95%), SMPL(1.94%), and MTSI(1.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 994,913 shares in NAS:INSM, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.33 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Insmed Inc traded for a price of $21.59 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insmed Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ITGR by 273,820 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.36.

On 02/04/2023, Integer Holdings Corp traded for a price of $73.5 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -5.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Integer Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 588,835 shares in NAS:CHX, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.6 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, ChampionX Corp traded for a price of $29.17 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned 27.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChampionX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 149,689 shares in NAS:RXDX, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Prometheus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $108.68 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned 207.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prometheus Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.39 and a price-sales ratio of 590.09.

EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PCRX by 269,671 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.65.

On 02/04/2023, Pacira BioSciences Inc traded for a price of $41.86 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -33.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pacira BioSciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.10, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

