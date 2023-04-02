EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were SMPL(1.97%), SMCI(1.94%), and MTSI(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 747,146 shares in NAS:INSM, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.33 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Insmed Inc traded for a price of $21.59 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Insmed Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST reduced their investment in NYSE:ITGR by 218,255 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.36.

On 02/04/2023, Integer Holdings Corp traded for a price of $73.5 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -5.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Integer Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 177,972-share investment in NYSE:SI. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.67 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $18.83 per share and a market cap of $596.14Mil. The stock has returned -81.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 462,478 shares in NAS:CHX, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.6 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, ChampionX Corp traded for a price of $29.17 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned 27.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChampionX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 120,745 shares in NAS:RXDX, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Prometheus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $108.68 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned 207.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prometheus Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.39 and a price-sales ratio of 590.09.

