YCG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $935.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(6.86%), MSFT(6.41%), and AMZN(5.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were YCG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 151,639 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 617,200. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/04/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $103.39 per share and a market cap of $1,054.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

YCG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 192,775 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.92.

On 02/04/2023, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $67.48 per share and a market cap of $125.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

YCG, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 72,478 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.72.

On 02/04/2023, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $136.31 per share and a market cap of $79.73Bil. The stock has returned 24.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, YCG, LLC bought 25,868 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 79,699. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.63.

On 02/04/2023, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $372.91 per share and a market cap of $121.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.49 and a price-sales ratio of 10.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

YCG, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CSGP by 107,354 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.14.

On 02/04/2023, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $76.58 per share and a market cap of $31.14Bil. The stock has returned 12.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.07 and a price-sales ratio of 14.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

