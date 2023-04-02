Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 Atlantic Street Stamford, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $2.55Bil. The top holdings were FTI(8.85%), IBN(7.42%), and MLCO(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,544,724 shares in NYSE:FTI, giving the stock a 8.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.19 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $13.14 per share and a market cap of $5.87Bil. The stock has returned 98.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:APTV by 698,032 shares. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.05.

On 02/04/2023, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $115.73 per share and a market cap of $31.36Bil. The stock has returned -12.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MLCO by 3,568,816 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.109999999999999.

On 02/04/2023, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd traded for a price of $13.37 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned 33.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -148.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 300,430-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $75.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $58.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AEIS by 240,163 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.95999999999999.

On 02/04/2023, Advanced Energy Industries Inc traded for a price of $99.16 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned 18.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Energy Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.