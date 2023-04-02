BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

55 Old Field Point Road Greenwich, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $45.00Mil. The top holdings were AR(25.60%), GLNG(24.10%), and TDW(21.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 810,000-share investment in NYSE:LFG. Previously, the stock had a 29.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Archaea Energy Inc traded for a price of $26 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned 47.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archaea Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The guru established a new position worth 265,000 shares in NYSE:TDW, giving the stock a 21.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.42 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Tidewater Inc traded for a price of $43.7 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned 206.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tidewater Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 16,000 shares of NAS:CHK for a total holding of 89,000. The trade had a 3.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.06999999999999.

On 02/04/2023, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $84.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $11.33Bil. The stock has returned 39.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NAS:AAWW. Previously, the stock had a 28.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.2 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $102.16 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned 27.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 110,000 shares in NAS:NFE, giving the stock a 9.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.18 during the quarter.

On 02/04/2023, New Fortress Energy Inc traded for a price of $39.82 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned 104.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Fortress Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.