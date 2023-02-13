Boxed To Provide Third Party Direct-To-Consumer Logistics for Colavita USA's E-commerce Division

Leading Italian foods importer to outsource inventory management, fulfillment, and transportation services from Boxed

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed (: BOXD) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced an arrangement with Colavita USA to manage the Italian specialty food manufacturer’s third party direct-to-consumer logistics, including inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Colavita is family owned and operated since 1938 and present in over 80 countries worldwide. In the major U.S. market, Colavita distributes to retail grocery store chains, specialty food stores, and wholesale suppliers, as well as restaurants, caterers, and other foodservice operators. The company will outsource its third-party logistics to Boxed, using its flagship, fully automated fulfillment center in Union, NJ. Colavita’s U.S. operations are headquartered in Edison, NJ. The deal will solidify Colavita’s e-commerce distribution in the continental United States.

“We have established relationships with hundreds of vendors like Colavita, and now we are in a position to provide them with all of their supply chain and logistics operations needs,” said Alison Weick, President, eCommerce at Boxed.

Colavita is the leading importer of Italian specialty food products in the U.S. Best known for its extra virgin olive oil, other product offerings include a variety of premium vinegars, pasta, sauces, and vegetables, as well as iconic Italian brands such as Perugina, Rio Mare, Mulino Bianco, and San Benedetto. Colavita is also a major partner and supplier for the leading meal solution company, HelloFresh.

“Our relationship with Boxed as a vendor has always been strong. We are beyond excited to expand that synergy to include their supply chain and fulfillment expertise,” said Giovanni Colavita, CEO of Colavita USA.

Boxed is also exploring opportunities with other vendors to leverage its expertise with warehousing, order fulfillment, and shipment.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com.

