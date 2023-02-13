BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common stock dividends. The following table summarizes BrightSpire Capital’s common stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2022.

Capital Common 10949T 109 12/31/2021 1/14/2022 $ 0.180000 $ 0.148837 $ 0.016424 $ 0.132413 $ 0.031163 Common 10949T 109 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $ 0.190000 $ 0.157106 $ 0.017337 $ 0.139769 $ 0.032894 Common 10949T 109 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $ 0.200000 $ 0.165375 $ 0.018249 $ 0.147126 $ 0.034625 Common 10949T 109 9/30/2022 10/14/2022 $ 0.200000 $ 0.165375 $ 0.018249 $ 0.147126 $ 0.034625 $ 0.770000 $ 0.636693 $ 0.070259 $ 0.566434 $ 0.133307 [1] - Qualified Dividends are included in Taxable Ordinary Dividends [2] - 199A Dividends are included in Taxable Ordinary Dividends

Common stock distribution declared on November 3, 2021, with a record date of December 31, 2021, is considered a 2022 distribution for federal income tax purposes. Common stock distribution declared on December 14, 2022, with a record date of December 31, 2022, is considered a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distribution of taxable income by BrightSpire Capital. Stockholders should review the 2022 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided above. Stockholders may also have additional reporting obligations to the Internal Revenue Service and/or other tax authorities. Additionally, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their individual tax consequences. BrightSpire Capital does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005195/en/

