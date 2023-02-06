NUTEX HEALTH OPENS FORT SMITH ER & HOSPITAL IN ARKANSAS

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company comprised of 21 micro-hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, is pleased to announce the opening of its 22nd healthcare facility, Fort Smith ER & Hospital, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The new state-of-the-art 18,600 square foot facility is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and includes an emergency room with 8 private exam rooms, 4 private inpatient beds as well as in-house imaging, pharmacy and laboratory services.

This is Nutex Health's second micro-hospital in Arkansas, accompanying Cabot Emergency Hospital in Cabot, AR.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to bring high quality medical care to this great community," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. is a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company with approximately 1500 employees nationwide and is partnered with over 800 physicians. The Company has two divisions: a Hospital division and a Population Health Management division. The Hospital division currently owns and operates 21 facilities in eight different states. The division implements and operates different innovative health care models, including micro hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organizations (MSOs), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

