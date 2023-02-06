eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023

eHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President of Communications.

"eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we could not be more excited to welcome Lara Sasken back to the team," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "Lara brings extensive experience in corporate communications and public relations and will serve as a key strategic partner for all aspects of the business as we realize our ambitious vision for 2023 and beyond."

"The leadership team at eHealth has made remarkable progress in evolving the business, and I'm thrilled to join a high-integrity team whose impact is palpable both internally and externally," said Lara Sasken. "With my mission-driven background and passion for leading high-impact communications programs, I look forward to fostering innovation, transformation, and growth for the business and in service of our customers."

Lara joined eHealth as Vice President of Communications in 2020 and was promoted to SVP a year later. Prior to that, Lara held senior communications leadership roles at SurveyMonkey, Facebook, and GoPro.

About eHealth

For more than 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has served American consumers with innovative technology and licensed agent support to help them find health insurance solutions that fit their personal needs. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide.

Media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF05581&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-welcomes-back-lara-sasken-as-senior-vice-president-communications-301738896.html

