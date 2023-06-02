DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $462.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.81%), V(5.47%), and ABT(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 24,944 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/06/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $187.34 per share and a market cap of $485.71Bil. The stock has returned -20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 11,983 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 24,179. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.59.

On 02/06/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $158.835 per share and a market cap of $48.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 94.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 218.49 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 751 shares of NYSE:CMG for a total holding of 1,612. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1493.88.

On 02/06/2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1695 per share and a market cap of $46.99Bil. The stock has returned 14.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-book ratio of 20.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NAS:EEFT by 12,591 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.58.

On 02/06/2023, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $114.02 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-book ratio of 5.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 10,199 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 25,644. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.16.

On 02/06/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $120.29 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned -56.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

