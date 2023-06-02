Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(50.97%), ESTC(11.34%), and TWLO(10.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ESTC by 118,497 shares. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.92.

On 02/06/2023, Elastic NV traded for a price of $60.81 per share and a market cap of $5.81Bil. The stock has returned -31.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 14.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 80,830 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/06/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $103.88 per share and a market cap of $275.03Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 269.82, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought 27,914 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 672,914. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/06/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $192.1 per share and a market cap of $607.82Bil. The stock has returned -36.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-book ratio of 13.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.03 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:META by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/06/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $187.34 per share and a market cap of $485.71Bil. The stock has returned -20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 94,637-share investment in NYSE:RLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.78 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, RLX Technology Inc traded for a price of $2.125 per share and a market cap of $3.29Bil. The stock has returned -34.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RLX Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

