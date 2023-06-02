Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were VALE(20.86%), PBR(17.12%), and CIB(10.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’s top five trades of the quarter.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 12,784 shares. The trade had a 8.529999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $890.25.

On 02/06/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1175.3 per share and a market cap of $59.11Bil. The stock has returned 13.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 218.86, a price-book ratio of 36.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced their investment in NYSE:PBR by 775,927 shares. The trade had a 7.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.08.

On 02/06/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $10.795 per share and a market cap of $67.93Bil. The stock has returned 27.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought 528,053 shares of NYSE:VALE for a total holding of 1,486,732. The trade had a 7.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.03.

On 02/06/2023, Vale SA traded for a price of $16.69 per share and a market cap of $78.54Bil. The stock has returned 10.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought 779,525 shares of NYSE:GGB for a total holding of 1,449,287. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.42.

On 02/06/2023, Gerdau SA traded for a price of $5.8747 per share and a market cap of $10.03Bil. The stock has returned 22.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gerdau SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced their investment in NYSE:CIB by 115,143 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.84.

On 02/06/2023, BanColombia SA traded for a price of $28.66 per share and a market cap of $6.89Bil. The stock has returned -12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BanColombia SA has a price-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

