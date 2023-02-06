Whipshots™ Delivers "Shots of Pleasure" with Sex Expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer for Valentine's Day

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023

New multi-video creative campaign featuring humorous and steamy tips, introduces a whole new generation to the world-renowned sex therapist

Whipshots_V_C_M_200ml.jpg

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that WhipshotsTM, the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream, is releasing a multi-video creative campaign titled "Shots of Pleasure" with veteran sex expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer. "Shots of Pleasure" provides couples amusing tips on how they can spice up their Valentine's Day, including using Whipshots as a provocative addition to any intimate activity. The 94-year-old sex therapist shares her tips and tricks to whip things up in the bedroom this season.

"Dr. Ruth is a world-renowned icon in the sexual wellness space, and we're honored to collaborate with her on such a fun and creative campaign," says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. "Shots of Pleasure was developed to demonstrate the versatility that Whipshots brings to all facets of the Valentine's Day experience, and Dr. Ruth brings her hilariously candid advice and expertise to the campaign that's incredibly authentic to the brand."

The campaign, from LA-based creative agency The Woo, launches with a teaser video followed by several 10-15 seconds long videos leading up to Valentine's Day, in which Dr. Ruth will share her many secrets to reinvigorating relationships.

Dr. Ruth, a German-American sex therapist, media personality, author, and professor, has been speaking on sex and sexuality for over forty years with her top-rated radio show, Sexually Speaking, and television show, The Dr. Ruth Show. Joining forces with Whipshots this Valentine's Day, she is expanding on best practices for experimentation in the bedroom, showcasing the versatility and playfulness of boozy whipped cream beyond cocktails and desserts. Whipshots is available in three flavors, including Vanilla, Mocha, and Caramel.

Whipshots burst onto the market in December 2021 in partnership with global artist and icon Cardi B, being a vodka-infused whipped cream with a 10% Alc./Vol that does not require refrigeration. In October 2022, the brand surpassed one million cans sold in under one year, exceeding all internal projections. Whipshots is available in over 10,000 retail locations, as well as online at whipshots.com, via its fulfillment partner Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating and acquiring behavior-changing products and technologies. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About WhipshotsTM
Developed by Starco Brands, WhipshotsTM is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow WhipshotsTM @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands
Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products and brands with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; and Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTC stock exchange, Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ariel Moses l Rogers & Cowan PMK
[email protected]

Starco_Brands_Logo.jpg

Whipshots_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA05906&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whipshots-delivers-shots-of-pleasure-with-sex-expert-dr-ruth-westheimer-for-valentines-day-301739493.html

SOURCE Starco Brands

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA05906&Transmission_Id=202302061000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA05906&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.