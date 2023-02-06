Cascades invests $9 million in Piscataway

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PISCATAWAY, NJ, Feb. 6, 2023

PISCATAWAY, NJ, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades, a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and hygiene products, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a new printing press at its Piscataway, New Jersey, corrugated packaging converting facility.

"The purchase of an EVOL press, one of the fastest technologies in the world, will allow us to continue our growth in the Northeast and increase our ability to serve our current and future customers. This US$9 million investment is part of our 2022-2024 strategic plan and is aimed at increasing our integration rate by adding additional converting capacity in the United States," said Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades.

The Piscataway plant, started in 2018, currently serves the distribution and food processing markets. It is one of the newest and most modern in Cascades' asset base. The purchase of this new press, the plant's sixth, will increase production capacity by 17%, or the equivalent of 480 million square feet. The installation of the press will be completed by the end of April, 2023.

Cascades is the sixth largest containerboard producer in North America and ranks 20th among the top 100 most responsible companies in the world according to the prestigious Global 100 ranking produced by Corporate Knights.

The Piscataway plant currently employs over 175 people and is one of the region's top employers. This investment will require the hiring of 20 additional people in positions like general helpers, assistant operators, operators and shippers. A competitive salary and a flexible benefits program adapted to the employees' lifestyle is offered.

For more information on the positions available, visit choosecascades.com.

To learn more about the Piscataway plant, watch the plant video presentation.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 talents across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

favicon.png?sn=MO06490&sd=2023-02-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-invests-9-million-in-piscataway-301739530.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO06490&Transmission_Id=202302061032PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO06490&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.