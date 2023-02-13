Ondas Holdings to Host Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Company to Provide 2023 Outlook and Discuss Integration of Drone Segment

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless network solutions and automated commercial drone solutions, announced today that it will hold a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be led by Ondas Holdings Chairman and CEO Eric Brock, who will be joined by members of the Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics leadership teams. The presentation will provide details regarding the business plan and outlook for 2023 across all business units, as well as a detailed look at the integration plan for the drone segment following the recent closing of the Airobotics acquisition.

Virtual Presentation & Event Details

The public may access a live webcast of the virtual presentation via the "News / Events" page of Ondas' investor relations website at https://ir.ondas.com. All are invited to participate in the event by pre-registering here. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location on the Company's investor relations website.

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-883-3907

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5798

Presentation Webcast link: Here

For further questions regarding Ondas' Virtual Investor Event, please contact the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics").

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

American Robotics and Airobotics design, develop, and market commercial drone solutions via the Scout System™ and Optimus System™ (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services and typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes with the Scout System™ being the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ondas.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and during the investor event that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on Ondas' current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Ondas' actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of Ondas' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of Ondas' Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Ondas' other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO
Ondas Holdings Inc.
888-350-9994 x1019
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Cree and Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738170/Ondas-Holdings-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Event-on-Tuesday-February-14th-at-1000-am-ET

