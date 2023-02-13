Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired F45 securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted in July 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ffxlv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business; and (2) as a result, the offering documents misrepresented and failed to disclose material adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ffxlv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in F45 you have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005005/en/