With the highly anticipated, distinctive dry rub back on menus nationwide, lucky fans will be added to Wingstop's Instagram Close Friends cohort for insider flavor news and rewards

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) fans are notoriously passionate, and when Wingstop's first run of their Hot Honey Rub ran dry last summer, fans freaked. Today, The Flavor Experts responded to an overwhelming demand to bring the craveable sweet heat of Hot Honey Rub back to menus nationwide for a limited time with an added bonus: exclusive Instagram Close Friends access for its most vocal fans.

The craze kicked off in June 2022 when Wingstop introduced its take on the popular hot honey flavor with a craveable, crunchy, sweet, fiery dry rub. Unlike the sticky, gooey honey texture that was expected, Wingstop debuted a less messy flavor that brings out the sweetness of honey with a bold kick from cayenne pepper and ancho chili, which can be hand sauced-and-tossed on the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or tenders.

Fans joked that they would, sell their soul for Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub to return, saying, "a part of me died" when the flavor ran its limited-time-only course – calling it "the worst thing to ever happen to me." To mend broken hearts, some of Wingstop's most vocal superfans were the first to hear the official news by being added to the brand's first-ever Instagram Close Friends list at midnight on Feb. 5.

And Wingstop isn't stopping there. Curious flavor seekers who share their fiery fandom on social with the hashtag #WingstopHotHoney will have the chance to be added to the Close Friends group today through Feb. 13, 2023. Those with the most engagement will make the group and reap hot rewards, like limited-edition merch and insider brand knowledge. Some content will even be boosted by Wingstop and appear as sponsored advertisements in exchange for Wingstop gift cards.

"True to our position as The Flavor Experts, Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is unlike anything else out there," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "We saw how much hype there was around the flavor when it first launched and we're here to tell flavor fans that we heard you – we're bringing Hot Honey Rub back again!"

Fans nationwide can try Hot Honey Rub by ordering online at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app, available while supplies last.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,900 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who accounted for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,898 as of September 24, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

