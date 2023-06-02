B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $400.00Mil. The top holdings were VO(8.34%), QQQ(8.08%), and XLE(3.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought 75,947 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 81,769. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 02/06/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.2688 per share and a market cap of $12.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 14,181-share investment in NYSE:BDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.05 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $249.88 per share and a market cap of $70.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 38,889 shares in NAS:GILD, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.19 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $86.26000000000001 per share and a market cap of $107.57Bil. The stock has returned 40.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 2,940 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.59.

On 02/06/2023, Humana Inc traded for a price of $488.2358 per share and a market cap of $61.02Bil. The stock has returned 14.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:EOG by 11,982 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.

On 02/06/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $123.17 per share and a market cap of $72.35Bil. The stock has returned 11.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

