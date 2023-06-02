MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Fixed Income recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $64.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(52.88%), VONV(12.16%), and VEA(10.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Fixed Income’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 40,000 shares in ARCA:JNK, giving the stock a 5.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.92 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.27 per share and a market cap of $10.34Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - Fixed Income reduced their investment in NAS:VONV by 1,400 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.33.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $69.8428 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

The guru sold out of their 131,220-share investment in NYSE:RGA. Previously, the stock had a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.96 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Reinsurance Group of America Inc traded for a price of $146.1533 per share and a market cap of $9.74Bil. The stock has returned 32.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 841,378-share investment in NYSE:DOC. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.88 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Physicians Realty Trust traded for a price of $15.605 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Physicians Realty Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 7.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 219,150-share investment in NAS:OLLI. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.8 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.81 per share and a market cap of $3.47Bil. The stock has returned 18.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

