Parsec Financial Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 285 stocks valued at a total of $2.25Bil. The top holdings were VEA(8.81%), DFAU(4.44%), and AAPL(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parsec Financial Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 214,984 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 729,937. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.64.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.515 per share and a market cap of $8.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 121,734 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 365,034. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.9936 per share and a market cap of $41.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 301,045 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 3,696,523. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.08.

On 02/06/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $29.1891 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -5.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 130,098 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 220,326. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.355 per share and a market cap of $95.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Parsec Financial Management, Inc. bought 109,874 shares of BATS:EEMV for a total holding of 164,688. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.73.

On 02/06/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $54.325 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

