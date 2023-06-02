MAD RIVER INVESTORS recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $172.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(62.30%), CVEO(6.21%), and PBT(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MAD RIVER INVESTORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MAD RIVER INVESTORS bought 84,600 shares of NYSE:MSB for a total holding of 282,425. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.83.

On 02/06/2023, Mesabi Trust traded for a price of $21 per share and a market cap of $275.52Mil. The stock has returned -24.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mesabi Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-book ratio of 19.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 9.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MAD RIVER INVESTORS reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 514 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2385.38.

On 02/06/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1886.925 per share and a market cap of $14.54Bil. The stock has returned 73.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-book ratio of 20.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.15 and a price-sales ratio of 22.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MAD RIVER INVESTORS reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 2,075 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.57.

On 02/06/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $207.508 per share and a market cap of $124.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -319.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MAD RIVER INVESTORS reduced their investment in NAS:EBAY by 6,150 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.42.

On 02/06/2023, eBay Inc traded for a price of $49.79 per share and a market cap of $27.02Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eBay Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MAD RIVER INVESTORS reduced their investment in OTCPK:GAMI by 13,700 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.69.

On 02/06/2023, GAMCO Investors Inc traded for a price of $18.12 per share and a market cap of $468.18Mil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GAMCO Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

