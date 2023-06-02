STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Stevens Capital Management LP is a hedge fund sponsor based out of Radnor, Pennsylvania. The company was originally established in 2002 by Matthew Stevens Tewksbury, who continues to have an active role in the company today acting as its CEO and Chairman. Stevens Capital Management conducts its research internally and externally, utilizing a quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company utilizes a short sales strategy and invests in the public equity markets on a global scale, invests in a wide variety of investment instruments for both short and long term positions. Stevens Capital Management invests most heavily in the information technology, consumer discretionary, and finance sectors, which each make up a sixth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer staples, industrials, utilities and telecommunications, materials, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds, on average, its holdings for 3.3 quarters and has had a turnover rate of approximately 97.2% in the most recent quarter. Stevens Capital Management’s holdings are diversified with its top 10 holdings making up just 13% of its total and its highest holding in Apple Inc. only reaching 1.5% of its total holdings. The company currently operates with 64 employees of which 26 are investment professionals. Stevens Capital Management oversees almost $6 billion in total assets under management spread across just 2 accounts, both of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts has stayed the same in recent years, its total assets under management has been somewhat volatile, having once been as high as $6.9 billion back in 2014. Stevens Capital Management currently caters exclusively to pooled investment vehicles and takes advisory fees based on a mixture of percentage of assets and various performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(8.44%), CME(7.97%), and META(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 64,500-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 14.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.53 per share and a market cap of $383.63Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 99,667 shares in NYSE:JPM, giving the stock a 8.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.71 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $141.56 per share and a market cap of $415.38Bil. The stock has returned -4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 79,333 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 6.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.1099 per share and a market cap of $487.70Bil. The stock has returned -21.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 384,700-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 5.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.35 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $30.185 per share and a market cap of $12.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

The guru sold out of their 25,110-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $304.006 per share and a market cap of $161.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a price-book ratio of 5.98.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

