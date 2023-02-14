Saia Opens Second Terminal Near Kansas City

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in the city of Edwardsville, Kansas. With nearly 140 doors, this will be the second facility for the carrier in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the Kansas City area so this new terminal, which we’re calling ‘KCW’ or ‘Kansas City West,’ will allow us to offer enhanced service to customers by positioning drivers and equipment so we can provide additional capacity and flexibility,” said Saia Vice President of Operations, West Kevin Szydel.

Kansas City is one of the largest freight hubs in the Midwest and is an important gateway for freight moving through the Saia network. The facility is another investment in Saia’s ongoing strategy to move closer to the customer and provide differentiated service in both new and existing markets.

“While we’ve opened a number of facilities in new markets over the last few years, we continue to invest in locations like Kansas City where Saia is a leading brand,” stated Szydel.

The terminal is currently seeking to fill several positions, including those for dockworkers, maintenance personnel and mechanics. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about the positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 188 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MzcxMiM1Mzk0MjU0IzIwMDc4ODM=
Saia-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.