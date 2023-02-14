Ligand to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 22

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Ligand’s CEO Todd Davis, President and COO Matt Korenberg and CFO Tavo Espinoza.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What:

Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates

Date:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Conference Call:

Dial (888) 350-3452

Conference ID is 6501694

Webcast:

Live and replay webcast of the call are available here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on funding, enabling and supporting clinical development that allows pharmaceutical companies to create high impact medicines. Ligand does this by licensing our platform technologies, providing project financing or both. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner without the clinical binary risk. Our business model is based on funding mid to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights and licensing our technology platforms to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) ultimately to generate our revenue. Our Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. For our Captisol partners, our team supplies our Captisol material needed for their programs. Our Pelican Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

We use Twitter and our investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our Twitter account and our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005621/en/

