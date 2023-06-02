Arjuna Capital recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $217.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.25%), MSFT(7.70%), and GOOGL(5.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arjuna Capital’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,255 shares in NAS:LECO, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.26 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc traded for a price of $172.5 per share and a market cap of $9.96Bil. The stock has returned 37.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 10.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 26,242 shares in NYSE:CWT, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.06 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, California Water Service Group traded for a price of $63.03 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned 7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, California Water Service Group has a price-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Arjuna Capital bought 15,055 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 31,167. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.37.

On 02/06/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $105.02 per share and a market cap of $120.70Bil. The stock has returned 12.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 36,366 shares in NYSE:BWA, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.64 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, BorgWarner Inc traded for a price of $46.97 per share and a market cap of $11.00Bil. The stock has returned 10.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BorgWarner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Arjuna Capital reduced their investment in NYSE:AWK by 9,756 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.35.

On 02/06/2023, American Water Works Co Inc traded for a price of $156.41 per share and a market cap of $28.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Water Works Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.46 and a price-sales ratio of 7.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

