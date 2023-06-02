Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $804.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHF(10.41%), VTV(10.01%), and VUG(7.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 159,175 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/06/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.31 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 318,813 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 794,899. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 02/06/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.34% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.35.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 46,712 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 299,181. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $241.01 per share and a market cap of $77.92Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a price-book ratio of 6.76.

During the quarter, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought 186,516 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 998,487. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.92.

On 02/06/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.3 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -2.56% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 170,948-share investment in NAS:BNDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.84 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.58 per share and a market cap of $47.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

