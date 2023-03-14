Varonis To Host Investor Day on March 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in New York. Members of the Varonis executive management team will provide an update on the company’s vision and SaaS transition strategy followed by a question and answer session. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Further details will be provided closer to the event.

Please reach out via email to register in advance to attend the event in person.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company's website (https://ir.varonis.com), and the replay will be archived on the website for one year.

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
[email protected]

