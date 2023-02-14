ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago Tribune has named Wintrust Financial Corporation a Top Workplace in Chicago for the ninth year in a row. Results are based entirely on an anonymous employee survey conducted by a third party. The survey measured 15 drivers of engaged work cultures, including connection, alignment, and execution. This year, Wintrust ranked 18th on the list of larger organizations, which are defined as having over 1,000 employees locally.



We value employee feedback and consider it to be critical to our success. “A company is only as good as its employees,” said Norah Larke, EVP & Chief HR Officer at Wintrust. “We’re lucky to employ entrepreneurial, customer-focused, and team-oriented people who approach each day intent on making an impact and providing a truly distinctive community banking experience.”

Wintrust provides a total rewards package that includes competitive pay and bonus opportunities, generous benefits, extensive development and training, and an inclusive, empowering culture.

“As a company, we want to make sure every person who works for us feels comfortable and supported,” says Ed Wehmer, Founder and CEO of Wintrust. “We’ve always put a real emphasis on maintaining an inclusive culture and that means prioritizing open communication and opportunities for our team members to grow, both professionally and personally.”

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $53 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

