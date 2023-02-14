FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( FTAI; the "Company" or “FTAI Aviation”) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the closing of Nasdaq on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI68b0c783afb44b589fdfbb0fe47182a5. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftaiaviation.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 24, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a JV to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and MRO customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
[email protected]

