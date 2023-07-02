Cumberland Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

99 Yorkville Avenue Toronto, A6 M5R 3K5

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $949.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.29%), CP(4.01%), and RY(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cumberland Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BN by 877,808 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 02/07/2023, Brookfield Corp traded for a price of $36.24 per share and a market cap of $59.76Bil. The stock has returned -17.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 146,176 shares of NYSE:ETN for a total holding of 168,681. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.31.

On 02/07/2023, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $162.35 per share and a market cap of $64.57Bil. The stock has returned 9.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 97,990 shares of NYSE:AJG for a total holding of 104,405. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.03.

On 02/07/2023, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $194.55 per share and a market cap of $41.23Bil. The stock has returned 25.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 90,293 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 02/07/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $163.36 per share and a market cap of $427.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 67,051 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/07/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.73 per share and a market cap of $2,400.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 42.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.