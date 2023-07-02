WASHINGTON TRUST BANK recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $882.00Mil. The top holdings were SCZ(9.66%), PCAR(5.71%), and PG(4.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WASHINGTON TRUST BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 648,711 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 1,507,724. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.68.

On 02/07/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $60.48 per share and a market cap of $11.53Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

The guru sold out of their 332,565-share investment in NAS:GNMA. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.08 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund traded for a price of $44.45 per share and a market cap of $411.52Mil. The stock has returned -6.92% over the past year.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 57,263 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 67,173. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.59.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $236.74 per share and a market cap of $61.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.54% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a price-book ratio of 8.64.

WASHINGTON TRUST BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 20,627 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.89.

On 02/07/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $576.17 per share and a market cap of $225.97Bil. The stock has returned -2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WASHINGTON TRUST BANK bought 103,896 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 125,592. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 02/07/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $104.03 per share and a market cap of $263.76Bil. The stock has returned 36.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

