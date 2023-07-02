RPG Investment Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $518.00Mil. The top holdings were CVX(3.84%), AAPL(3.32%), and NVDA(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RPG Investment Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 98,823-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.84 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $80.15000000000001 per share and a market cap of $92.61Bil. The stock has returned 17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-book ratio of 16.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 50,011 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $123.83 per share and a market cap of $72.74Bil. The stock has returned 11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 69,408 shares in NYSE:CF, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.55 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $85.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $16.87Bil. The stock has returned 16.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 125,930 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.8.

On 02/07/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $48.95 per share and a market cap of $74.94Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 59,399 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.59 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $105.61 per share and a market cap of $72.66Bil. The stock has returned 2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

