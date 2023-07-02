Robinson Value Management, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

120 E. BASSE RD., #102 SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were SSO(6.59%), OMC(4.50%), and GSK(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robinson Value Management, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. bought 171,303 shares of ARCA:SSO for a total holding of 172,299. The trade had a 6.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.2.

On 02/07/2023, ProShares Ultra S&P500 2x Shares traded for a price of $50.63 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 353,152-share investment in ARCA:SH. Previously, the stock had a 6.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.98 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.01 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned 4.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. bought 30,376 shares of NAS:AKAM for a total holding of 44,208. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.06.

On 02/07/2023, Akamai Technologies Inc traded for a price of $87.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.76Bil. The stock has returned -23.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 16,873-share investment in NYSE:DGX. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.7 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Quest Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $145.39 per share and a market cap of $16.14Bil. The stock has returned 10.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quest Diagnostics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. bought 74,631 shares of NYSE:WY for a total holding of 145,265. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.99.

On 02/07/2023, Weyerhaeuser Co traded for a price of $34.25 per share and a market cap of $25.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.