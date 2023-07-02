One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(8.70%), ACVA(8.67%), and INFL(7.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 356,816-share investment in ARCA:NETL. Previously, the stock had a 5.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.83 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $27.3322 per share and a market cap of $103.86Mil. The stock has returned -1.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC bought 34,046 shares of NYSE:AWK for a total holding of 39,996. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.35.

On 02/07/2023, American Water Works Co Inc traded for a price of $156.41 per share and a market cap of $28.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Water Works Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.46 and a price-sales ratio of 7.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 63,806-share investment in ARCA:FIW. Previously, the stock had a 3.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.81999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, First Trust Water ETF traded for a price of $85.16 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Water ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

During the quarter, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC bought 956 shares of NYSE:TPL for a total holding of 5,732. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2385.38.

On 02/07/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1914.37 per share and a market cap of $14.75Bil. The stock has returned 78.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-book ratio of 20.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.92 and a price-sales ratio of 22.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACVA by 158,935 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.359999999999999.

On 02/07/2023, ACV Auctions Inc traded for a price of $10.78 per share and a market cap of $1.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ACV Auctions Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

