SeaChange International leveraged its Xstream™ technology to team with VIDAA to jointly develop VIDAA’s new Online Video Platform



VIDAA Free will be available on Millions of Connected TVs starting in the US, followed by a Global Rollout Later in 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIDAA USA Inc., today launched VIDAA Free, its streaming hub of free advertising supported video, and is now available on millions of connected TVs powered by VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense, Toshiba and more than a hundred additional TV brands. The service offers VOD, live linear, and ad-supported content for free and is currently available in the US, with plans to expand globally later this year. The launch of VIDAA Free recognizes consumers’ shift from cable TV to Connected TV streaming platforms and beyond subscription-based streaming services to free-to-users ad-supported linear and video on demand (VOD) streaming on connected TVs. The service provides a gateway for consumers to access free ad-supported content from top brands and publishers globally and monetize content through advertising.

VIDAA Free is launched on VIDAA’s own Online Video Platform, based on Xstream™ technology from SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) technology. The technology provides a superior streaming and advertising insertion solution to accelerate the expansion of free ad-supported content globally on Smart TVs powered by VIDAA. The online video-on-demand and FAST channel playout platform is built to support premium advertising-based streaming services provided by VIDAA Free.

VIDAA Free will be available on millions of VIDAA-powered Smart TVs from Hisense, the world’s #1 Smart TV manufacturer by units shipped, and the Xstream™ platform. VIDAA Free is currently live in the United States and it’s capable of streaming VOD, live linear, and FAST content immediately, with plans to expand the service globally later this year.

“VIDAA Free continues to mark the evolution of content consumption on Connected TVs (CTV),” said Chris Klimmer, President of SeaChange. “As video consumption shifts from cable to streaming, and beyond subscription models to advertising-supported content, Connected TVs can now be capable of meeting consumers’ demand for more video content choice and ease of use. As more premium content becomes available under advertising business models, Smart TV operating system providers are becoming the primary gateway to publisher partnerships. With the launch of VIDAA Free consumers can easily discover and access some of the biggest series and movies from top publishers while content owners can monetize content through advertising on a global scale. The launch also allows SeaChange to expand its strategic partnership with VIDAA and to participate in their future success.”

"We're excited to bring VIDAA Free to millions of Connected TVs worldwide and are proud to launch it on Hisense Smart TVs, the world's leading manufacturer in terms of units shipped. This marks a new era of video streaming experience on Connected TVs," said Yaniv Gruenwald, COO of VIDAA USA. "With the platform jointly developed with SeaChange, VIDAA has full control and can seamlessly manage, curate, publish, and monetize video content."

About VIDAA

Established in 2019, VIDAA USA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is the developer of Smart TV operating systems. Its flagship product, VIDAA TV OS, is currently in its sixth generation and provides advanced solutions to a multitude of leading Smart TV manufacturers globally, including Hisense, JPE, BOE, and TP Vision. Its award-winning Linux based licensed operating system with voice control, applications store, billing and payments capabilities provides a turnkey solution to factories and brands, including licensed access to leading global and local premium streaming video content providers. VIDAA USA partners include over 100 Smart TV brands and over 400 content providers globally.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

