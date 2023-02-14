Marpai Hires Gonen Antebi as Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Marpai%2C+Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an AI-technology company transforming self-funded employer health plans, has hired Gonen Antebi as its Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, Mr. Antebi has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvem+Health (“Nuvem”), where he created the teams, technology and processes that drove a small start-up into an industry leader in just seven years. Prior to Nuvem, Mr. Antebi gained vast experience in healthcare data and third-party administration serving as Chief Operating Officer at ArroHealth and as Chief Executive Officer of MedSave USA, Inc.

“Gonen is the best operator I have met in my career,” stated Marpai co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Edmundo Gonzalez. “Six years ago he took a healthcare tech start-up, where I was a founding partner, and created a highly profitable business with significant scale. He has created hundreds of millions of dollars in shareholder value, and I’m delighted to have him on our team.” Nuvem was sold to a large private equity firm in 2020, and Mr. Antebi stayed on as its Chief Executive Officer until recently. He has served as a director on Marpai’s board of directors since October 2021, where he also chaired the audit committee of the board of directors (the “Audit Committee”). He resigned from his board position prior to his start as Chief Operating Officer of Marpai.

Mr. Antebi is leading all operations and running Marpai’s third-party administrator (TPA) business, which has been built via two acquisitions, including the recently-announced acquisition of Maestro Health. He is replacing industry veteran Ronnie Brown, who has served as Marpai’s Chief Operating Officer since 2021. “I know I speak for everyone, when I say thank you to our former Chief Operating Officer, Ronnie Brown, who I brought out of retirement as a trusted operating partner on this journey of building Marpai. Ronnie is a healthcare industry treasure. She will continue to advise us on key strategic and operating issues,” says Mr. Gonzalez.

Marpai is transforming self-funded employer health plans with exclusive data-driven, AI-powered products that maximize member population health and reduce medical and medication costs. The exclusive Marpai services work to help members act early, stay on the best health journey and avoid overpriced, excessive and inappropriate care and medications which delivers significant savings to employer health plans. Integrating leading edge technologies to modernize traditional TPA services like claims processing and launch new tech-enabled services demands a new kind of operational framework. Yaron Eitan, co-founder and Chairman of Marpai, says, “Gonen is a master of taking complex operations and making them run smoothly and, best of all, profitably. We believe that he is perfect for where Marpai is now as it moves towards scalable profitability.”

Learm more at www.Marpaihealth.com or https%3A%2F%2Fir.marpaihealth.com.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is an AI-powered technology company creating better health plans with lower costs for employers that directly pay for employee health benefits (self-funded employer health plans). Marpai primarily competes in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. The company commits to delivering the healthiest member population with the greatest cost efficiency for any health plan budget. In addition to standard TPA services, including access to the Aetna and Cigna provider networks, Marpai delivers exclusive services that help members access high quality care, stay on track with annual care, act early and steer clear of inappropriate, overpriced and excessive care and medications.

For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding revenues, employee lives and cash. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses that Ms. Brown will continue to advise the Company on key strategic and operating issues, its transformation of self-funded employer health plans, advantages and benefits of its products and its move towards scalable profitability. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230207005274r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005274/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.