1 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (: AMG) announced today that Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:25 p.m. ET, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each event will be accessible through AMG’s website at https://ir.amg.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available through AMG’s website shortly after the events.

About AMG
AMG is a leading partner to independent active investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality partner-owned investment firms through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach enables each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational and investment autonomy. In addition, AMG offers its Affiliates growth capital, global distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities, which enhance the long-term growth of these independent businesses and enable them to align equity incentives across generations of principals to build enduring franchises. As of December 31, 2022, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $651 billion across a broad range of return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:
Patricia Figueroa

Media Relations:
Ann Imes

+1 (617) 747-3300
[email protected]
[email protected]

