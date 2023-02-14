Allego to Participate in Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultrafast charging network, today announced that management would participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, FL from February 21-23, 2023.

The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET. It will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Events and Publications section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures. A leader in charging solutions, we nurture and have built an international public charging network comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points, operational throughout the pan-European market. Our charging solutions are connected to the proprietary platform, EV-Cloud. At Allego, we are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Being a pioneering company, we continually strive to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Allego in short: Pan-European public charging network established in 2013, listed on NYSE in 2022. covering 16 European countries, with an operable network of almost 40,000 public charge points, that use 100% clean renewable energy, enabling over 260 million green miles in 2021.

Please refer to www.allego.eu for more information.

