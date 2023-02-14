Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning software solutions, today introduced a new AI-powered situational awareness tool enabling incident commanders and resolvers to gain deep visibility into IT service disruptions. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital+Operations solutions bundle, DigitalOps Insights powered by xMatters provides Operations/IT​, NOC/SOC​, Service Desk, DevOps, and Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) teams with enriched signals for better insight and actionable recommendations to accelerate response and minimize business impacts from service interruptions, unplanned events, and patch or security incidents.

“The situational awareness that AI-powered DigitalOps Insights brings to Everbridge accelerates time to resolution and cuts out duplicate work,” said Valerie O'Connell, Research Director at EMA, a leading industry analyst firm that provides research and insight to Enterprise IT professionals. “Scoring, ranking, and action-focused insight tailor the resolution process for automated triage and subject matter expert (SME) notification. Everything needed for restoration of services happens predictably, efficiently, and quickly.”

Incorporating over 350 integrations for industry-leading system observability and service impact monitoring, Everbridge DigitalOps Insights powered by xMattersfeatures:

Al-powered insight delivery and management screens​ with current and historical incident views

Accelerated Root Cause Analysis​ for faster incident resolution​

Ad-hoc resolver insights and recommendations​ to reduce mean time to repair (MTTR)

Incident linking​ with timeline entries and prescriptive behaviors​

Advanced runbook search and automated launch

“When it comes to IT service disruptions, organizations cannot afford to sit back and be reactive in this ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “We need to know what’s coming and have the best intelligence available to make accurate decisions, lower risk, and minimize downtime. AI-powered data analytic tools like DigitalOps Insights are the backbone of an efficient and effective IT service response, providing the ability to detect and diagnose disruptions as they occur, and allowing for quick and accurate resolution, while minimizing impact to business operations.”

DigitalOps Insights complements Everbridge’s recently released Service+Intelligence capability, which ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence, and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver+console.

With its acquisition and integration of xMatters in 2021, Everbridge’s Digital+Operations+Platform helps organizations save time, maintain customer satisfaction, deliver continuous service uptime, and innovate. The platform extends Everbridge’s market-leading Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29 solutions to further support customers’ digital transformation efforts, providing Everbridge’s enterprise customers with the ability to automate and streamline digital service delivery and incident management across teams and toolsets, while continuing to meet key uptime service-level agreements (SLAs), and deliver great customer experiences.

“I really like the potential of the new Insights feature in xMatters,” said Raj Bhambra, Operational Improvement Manager in the Monitoring & Performance Office of the CTO at Virgin Media O2. “I believe it’ll allow us to reduce how long incidents take to resolve by engaging the right stakeholders and support groups during incidents using machine learning.”

Everbridge’s Digital Operations Platform includes many powerful capabilities to help organizations rapidly assess digital service interruptions, act quickly to mitigate these issues, and continuously improve processes and services. It addresses organizations’ IT Ops, Security Ops & Cyber, DevOps, Infrastructure Ops, Customer Support, and Major Incident Management (MIM) needs to keep operations running, safeguard revenue, and enhance enterprise operational resilience by managing digital and physical critical events through a single pane of glass.

To learn more about the Everbridge Digital Operations Platform, click+here.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,400 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

