Omar Castro joins Remark Holdings, Inc. as Director of Latin American Sales and Business Development

41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2023

Will lead the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark's AI-powered Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") and Smart Sentry Products in the Latin American region including Mexico and South America

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with the leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision solutions, today announced that Omar Castro had joined the company as Director of Latin American Sales and Business Development, where he is leading the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark's Smart Safety Platform and Smart Sentry Products among the many clients he has successfully worked with in the airport, mining, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors.

Omar brings the rare twin skills of technical prowess and business development. As a software developer and later as a sales engineer for Trueface, a leading computer vision security company that was acquired by Pangiam, a security technology firm founded by the former Head of Homeland Security, Omar quickly worked his way up to lead Latin American sales and business development, working with airports and other clients in the transportation sector.

"After spending the past five years building the Latin American business for Pangiam, I was asked by our clients in the airport, mining, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors to find a real-time AI-powered solution that can provide situational alerts when incidents occurred, which is preventative, rather than waiting for post-incident forensic investigation data after the fact with damage has already been done," says Omar Castro. "With the recent riots and unrest spreading throughout Mexico and Latin America, Remark's solutions are timely and eagerly awaited as an extra layer of preventative security for our customers in the airport, mining, public safety, retail and transportation industries."

"We are excited to enter the Latin American markets with the hiring of Omar Castro, whose track record in building the Latin American business for Pangium and extensive industry relationships will benefit both Remark and the customers we are servicing in the hospitality, public security and retail sectors," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Omar has developed the proven trust to successfully expand our customer base to the Latin American region by leveraging his bilingual skills and industry relationships.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England.For more information, please visit the company's website: www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(+1) 626-623-2000
(+65) 8715-8007

