Robeco Schweiz AG recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $5.48Bil. The top holdings were TMO(4.39%), ALB(3.44%), and DHR(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robeco Schweiz AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced their investment in NAS:ON by 1,033,366 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.7.

On 02/07/2023, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $82.39 per share and a market cap of $35.63Bil. The stock has returned 32.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Robeco Schweiz AG bought 742,826 shares of NYSE:WMS for a total holding of 1,137,675. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.34.

On 02/07/2023, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $94.63 per share and a market cap of $7.69Bil. The stock has returned -16.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Robeco Schweiz AG bought 284,490 shares of NAS:ADSK for a total holding of 672,790. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.68.

On 02/07/2023, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $217.6 per share and a market cap of $46.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-book ratio of 51.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.55 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced their investment in NYSE:PKI by 372,000 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.56.

On 02/07/2023, PerkinElmer Inc traded for a price of $137.6 per share and a market cap of $17.38Bil. The stock has returned -24.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PerkinElmer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced their investment in NYSE:JCI by 893,400 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.18.

On 02/07/2023, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $64.59 per share and a market cap of $44.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

