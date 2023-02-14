Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a division of The+Marcus+Corporation ( NYSE:MCS, Financial), announced today that industry veteran Steve Bunnell has been appointed executive vice president of content strategy. Bunnell will bring years of experience and relationships with film studios and theatrical exhibition to lead the programming of new releases and experiential cinema, and maximize attendance and revenue for the 84 Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations.

Steve Bunnell, executive vice president of content strategy at Marcus Theatres (Photo: Business Wire)

“The excitement and demand for moviegoing continues to grow, whether for the latest blockbuster or the newest indie hit,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are committed to creating even more opportunities for our guests to enjoy exciting out-of-home entertainment experiences at Marcus Theatres. With a long history working with both film studios and in the movie exhibition industry, Steve will play a critical role in our efforts to create new guest programs, bring new content to our screens, and create fresh entertainment options to complement the moviegoing experience.”

In this role, Bunnell will grow relationships with the film studios and providers of alternative content and live events, working with these partners to program all content for the company’s screens. He and his team will also book enriching content for third-party exhibitors.

"Cinemas are today's community entertainment center," said Steve Bunnell, incoming executive vice president of content strategy at Marcus Theatres. "Whether it's a big action movie or a concert experience, people need and want to share these moments together. I'm excited to help Marcus Theatres expand our offerings with innovative experiences that bring people to theatres."

Most recently, Bunnell was head of distribution at Briarcliff/Open Road and CEO of Iconic Events Releasing. He also previously led film buying at Alamo Draft House and Regal Entertainment, oversaw programming for the United States and Latin America at Cinemark, and was the general sales manager for Universal Pictures. His diverse background makes him uniquely qualified to shepherd in new cinematic experiences while maintaining the traditions that moviegoers have come to enjoy year after year.

Bunnell will join the company on March 6, succeeding Sonny Gourley, who has decided to retire after ten years with the company. Bunnell will report directly to Gramz and is based in Los Angeles, where he serves as president for the Variety Children's Charity, Southern California.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, a division of The+Marcus+Corporation%2C is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,053 screens at 84 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its Marcus Theatres division, its lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

