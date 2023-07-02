Diamond Hill Capital recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Established in 2000, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser based in Columbus, Ohio. It is independent and publicly owned, listed on the NASDAQ (ticker symbol: DHIL) and included in the Russell 2000 Index. Diamond Hill manages seven traditional and alternative equity strategies, available in separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private investment funds. Its client base includes institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $22.01Bil. The top holdings were AIG(4.12%), COP(2.96%), and ABT(2.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,386,178 shares in NYSE:KMX, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.2 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $76.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.77Bil. The stock has returned -27.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 6,682,042 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.39.

On 02/07/2023, VF Corp traded for a price of $29.005 per share and a market cap of $11.37Bil. The stock has returned -50.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:SIVB by 570,021 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $248.39.

On 02/07/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $317.1 per share and a market cap of $18.85Bil. The stock has returned -48.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,494,508 shares of NYSE:FRC for a total holding of 2,127,253. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.04.

On 02/07/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $142.75 per share and a market cap of $26.26Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 918,553 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 1,131,877. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/07/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $172.45 per share and a market cap of $338.13Bil. The stock has returned 28.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

