Eupora, MS Selects GovDeals as Its New Online Auction Solution to Sell Surplus Real Estate

5 minutes ago
The City is Offering a 10.91-Acre Commercial Property for Mixed-Use Development

EUPORA, Miss., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Eupora, Mississippi is currently offering a mixed-use real estate property for sale to the public on GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus real estate and real property. The property is at auction until March 16, 2023.

The 10.91-acre listing is located along Veterans Memorial Blvd., a major thoroughfare less than a mile from the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and MS State Rd 9. Situated across the street from regional hospital North Mississippi Health Services, the property once served as an industrial textile facility.

Eupora is in central Mississippi, the largest city in Webster County. With a population of just over 2,000 residents, the small town features a downtown, local neighborhood schools, and a newly renovated campground along White’s Creek Lake.

“Eupora is a quaint and quintessential small town,” said Mayor Blake McMullan. “We’re a lively, thriving community with many benefits for families and companies looking to relocate and be part of our flourishing small town. We would love to see a developer come in and be part of our revitalization.”

“We’re delighted to be able to help this town move into a new phase of rejuvenating businesses in the area and look forward to the results of the auction,” says Carey Welsch, business development manager for GovDeals. “By choosing to sell their surplus real estate on GovDeals, Eupora can offer their real estate properties to more than five million qualified buyers worldwide, elevating their chances to get more properties sold.”

