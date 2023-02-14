Miami, FL , Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST) (“ETST” or “Company”), a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), has launched PeakNow.com, enhancing the customer experience and product offering.



Peaks’ strategy has been to launch its website within phases to insure efficiency and compatibility. Peaks launched its first phase in the month of June 2022, offering one product, Tadalafil in a gummy form within 3 different dosages and quantity offerings. After months of feedback, successful orders and refills, Peaks commenced its Phase II website upgrade. Phase II enhances the customer’s experience as well as offering Tadalafil in the form of gummies and tablets (generic Cialis), and Sildenafil in the form of capsules and tablets (generic Viagra) all in three different dosages and quantity offerings.

Mario G. Tabraue, the founder and CEO of Peaks comments, “I am pleased with how PeakNow.com has been built and has been operating. We plan on further evolving PeakNow.com by adding unique formulas for ED, weight loss, overall wellness, and work towards including over the counter products.”

Peaks is a convenient (obtaining a prescription online within 24 hours and a 48-hour delivery), discreet (no one will know about your order and the delivered package looks anonymous) and cost-effective way to order lifestyle medications in the comfort of your home or on the go through any web browser.

Visit PeakNow.com today and experience it for yourself, all while saving on your consultation and delivery.

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound. Currently positioned to prescribe to all 50 states utilizing Smart Doctors consultation services, currently able to fulfill prescriptions within RxCompound’s licensed states. Members will be automatically enrolled into Peaks’ Loyalty Program. As a member of the loyalty program, members will receive credit to cover the costs on their Peaks facilitated online doctor consultations. The Peaks membership enrollment will occur automatically once becoming a member and automatically renewed at the time of the prescription renewal order. At the time of the renewal order, credits will be applied to cover the Peaks facilitated online doctor consultation.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST, Financial)



Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC. and Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

