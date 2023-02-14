Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Subsidiary, Peaks Curative, LLC., Launches PeakNow.com

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Miami, FL , Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST) (“ETST” or “Company”), a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), has launched PeakNow.com, enhancing the customer experience and product offering.

Peaks’ strategy has been to launch its website within phases to insure efficiency and compatibility. Peaks launched its first phase in the month of June 2022, offering one product, Tadalafil in a gummy form within 3 different dosages and quantity offerings. After months of feedback, successful orders and refills, Peaks commenced its Phase II website upgrade. Phase II enhances the customer’s experience as well as offering Tadalafil in the form of gummies and tablets (generic Cialis), and Sildenafil in the form of capsules and tablets (generic Viagra) all in three different dosages and quantity offerings.

Mario G. Tabraue, the founder and CEO of Peaks comments, “I am pleased with how PeakNow.com has been built and has been operating. We plan on further evolving PeakNow.com by adding unique formulas for ED, weight loss, overall wellness, and work towards including over the counter products.”

Peaks is a convenient (obtaining a prescription online within 24 hours and a 48-hour delivery), discreet (no one will know about your order and the delivered package looks anonymous) and cost-effective way to order lifestyle medications in the comfort of your home or on the go through any web browser.

Visit PeakNow.com today and experience it for yourself, all while saving on your consultation and delivery.

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound. Currently positioned to prescribe to all 50 states utilizing Smart Doctors consultation services, currently able to fulfill prescriptions within RxCompound’s licensed states. Members will be automatically enrolled into Peaks’ Loyalty Program. As a member of the loyalty program, members will receive credit to cover the costs on their Peaks facilitated online doctor consultations. The Peaks membership enrollment will occur automatically once becoming a member and automatically renewed at the time of the prescription renewal order. At the time of the renewal order, credits will be applied to cover the Peaks facilitated online doctor consultation.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (

ETST, Financial)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC. and Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Nickolas S. Tabraue
CEO & Director
(786) 375-7281
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NDcyOCM1Mzk3MTAzIzUwMDAzMDgyOA==
Earth-Science-Tech-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.