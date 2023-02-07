OUTFRONT Media Celebrates Black History Month with Campaigns to Honor Black Creators and African American Artists

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023

Partnering with MoMA and Artsy, and a Partnership with AdAge to Highlight Black Artists and Creators on Billboards Across United States

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT) launched several OOH campaigns to celebrate and honor the lives, legacies, and artistry of Black Americans throughout Black History Month this February. The campaigns include a partnership with AdAge spotlighting Black creators on billboards throughout the United States and two series celebrating African American artists and artists of color via separate partnerships with MoMA and Artsy. The following provide more details about each campaign:

  • Celebrating Black Creators with AdAge - OUTFRONT is partnering with AdAge for their annual Black History Month feature celebrating Black creative excellence, which debuted on February 1. The project highlights key moments in the careers of inspiring and influential creators from across the creative industry on OUTFRONT's digital out-of-home media across the U.S. Each billboard will feature a photo of a Black creative executive making an impact on the industry. Utilizing transit and street-level locations, the campaign will also include a QR code that will direct commuters to learn more about the full Black Creative Excellence series on AdAge.com. OUTFRONT's East Coast Regional Creative Director Tim Wasicki, the artist behind the award-winning "Black Heart" campaign, kicked off the month of celebration.
  • Moments in Art (MoMA) - This February, Moments in Art celebrates Black History Month with the series Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces. Just Above Midtown was an art gallery led by Linda Goode Bryant that foregrounded African American artists and artists of color. Open from 1974 until 1986, it was a place where Black art flourished and debate was cultivated. This exhibition will be running at MoMA through February 18th.
  • Moments in Culture (Artsy) - This February, Moments in Culture is proud to present Celebrating Black Art History in honor of Black History Month. This series will showcase works of Black Art History from the 1930s all the way up until current day.

"These partnerships and campaigns help propel black creatives into the forefront by diversifying design conversations," said Tim Wasicki, OUTFRONT's East Region Creative Director. "OOH sets the stage to drive further recognition through its mass reach and connectivity. We are proud to display this creative on our very visible media across the country."

