Brio Consultants, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $502.00Mil. The top holdings were BIV(7.10%), SCHG(6.31%), and SCHD(6.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brio Consultants, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brio Consultants, LLC bought 95,699 shares of ARCA:GTO for a total holding of 550,307. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.54.

On 02/07/2023, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.94 per share and a market cap of $870.11Mil. The stock has returned -8.84% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

During the quarter, Brio Consultants, LLC bought 47,899 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 569,772. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 02/07/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.78 per share and a market cap of $15.72Bil. The stock has returned -12.58% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

Brio Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HTRB by 76,747 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.56.

On 02/07/2023, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.98 per share and a market cap of $993.92Mil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

During the quarter, Brio Consultants, LLC bought 29,847 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 222,386. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.31 per share and a market cap of $27.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

Brio Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 9,079 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $245.58 per share and a market cap of $79.19Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a price-book ratio of 6.98.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

