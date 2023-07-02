Phraction Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 Landmark Square Stamford, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were HON(7.81%), MSFT(7.34%), and BACpL.PFD(7.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Phraction Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Phraction Management LLC bought 12,690 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 46,651. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/07/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $267.56 per share and a market cap of $2,050.29Bil. The stock has returned -10.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-book ratio of 10.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.95 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Phraction Management LLC bought 21,900 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 125,245. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/07/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102 per share and a market cap of $1,018.93Bil. The stock has returned -35.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Phraction Management LLC bought 1,425 shares of NYSE:WFCpL.PFD for a total holding of 4,668. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1187.44.

On 02/07/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1254.8 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -4.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Phraction Management LLC bought 6,245 shares of NYSE:BDX for a total holding of 21,638. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.05.

On 02/07/2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $253.19 per share and a market cap of $71.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Phraction Management LLC bought 17,120 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 75,820. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/07/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.64 per share and a market cap of $1,412.66Bil. The stock has returned -22.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.