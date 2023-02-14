Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

3 minutes ago
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, after market close. The Company’s press release will be available on the Primoris website at www.prim.com.

In conjunction with the press release, management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and its business outlook for 2023.

Interested parties are invited to dial-in at 1-888-330-3428, or from outside the U.S. at 1-646-960-0679, using access code: 7581464, or by asking for the Primoris conference call. A link to the webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prim.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, February 28, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time for seven days. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-770-2030 or, for calls from outside the U.S., 1-647-362-9199, using access code: 7581464. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the end of the live call.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, power delivery systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

