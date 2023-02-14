Guild+Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has increased its Southwest presence with the acquisition of Legacy+Mortgage, an independent New Mexico-based lender.

Legacy Mortgage was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2002. Jack Thompson joined Legacy in 2006 as Co-owner and CEO/ President and grew the company to be a leading presence in New Mexico. Thompson purchased the company in 2006. Legacy will become part of Guild’s Southwest region. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Legacy is well-respected for its market leadership and community involvement, with 13 branches in four states – Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, and offers a wide range of purchase and refinance loan options.

“This acquisition is part of the company’s continued plan to grow both in existing markets and by entering new ones with selective acquisitions of like-minded lenders,” said Mary Ann McGarry, Guild CEO. “Legacy Mortgage recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary of providing home financing and our team has always admired the company’s commitment to its employees and customers. We are pleased to further grow Guild’s presence in the high-growth Southwest region of the country and the Legacy Mortgage culture aligns well with what we’ve developed at Guild over more than 60 years. Our combined strengths will drive further growth throughout the Southwest.”

“By joining Guild, the Legacy Mortgage team can offer borrowers a broader range of purchase and refinance loan options, including FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs,” said Thompson. “Clients will also benefit from access to new digital and customer relationship tools that improve every step in the lending experience, including servicing, a Guild strength for decades.”

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild+Mortgage+Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 250 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

